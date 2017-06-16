Tarrant Police searching for escaped inmate

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man arrested on misdemeanor charges is now a wanted felon, and the Tarrant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Daniel Alan Pitts was initially arrested on misdemeanor drug charges but decided to make a run for it on Saturday, June 10th, while he was doing work outside the jail.

He is now wanted for Escape 2nd which is a felony. Pitts fled toward Highway 79 wearing a Tarrant City Jail black and white jumpsuit.

“It’s in his best interest, it’s in the people that are close to him – their best interest, it’s in the community’s interest at large for him to go back and turn himself in and get this straightened out,” said Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

Anyone caught helping or harboring Pitts could also face charges.

Police say Pitts is not an imminent threat to the community, but he has been arrested for crimes in other cities as well.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can leave a tip anonymously, and good information may earn you a cash reward.