The Finley Center opens in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Hoover celebrated the completion of a new sports and recreation center.

The Finley Center, located next to the Hoover Met, is 155,000 square feet of multipurpose space, with features that include an indoor track, basketball and volleyball courts, a performance arts space and meeting rooms.

The center is named after Bob Finley, a local legend and former coach at Hoover’s old Berry High School.

The completion of The Finley Center ends the first phase of the Hoover Met Complex project.

Next, crews will begin work on 10 NCAA athletic fields, an outdoor event space, 16 tennis courts and a playground with a splash pad.

Mayor Frank Brocato applauded the new addition to the city Friday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“People will stay in our hotel rooms, they’ll eat at our restaurants, they’ll shop at the great businesses that we have in the City of Hoover,” Brocato said. “We’re excited about it. We think it’s a positive thing for our city and for our state, and we’re going to do everything we can to make it very, very successful.”

The Greater Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau estimates that the Hoover Met Complex will have an impact of up to $33 million on Hoover’s economy, and add about 125 jobs.

The Finley Center will host a family fun event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., which will be open to the public.