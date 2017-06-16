UAB is throwing a ‘House Party’: Free Sam Hunt concert to kick off return of football

Courtesy UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exciting news for country music and UAB football fans alike– a free Sam Hunt concert will be held in Birmingham the night before the UAB Football program’s return.

According to UAB’s website, “Blazer fans will kick off a historic weekend with a free concert by country music star and former UAB quarterback Sam Hunt on Sept. 1 — the eve of #theReturn of UAB Football — in Birmingham’s Uptown Entertainment District. Tickets are free, but required, and will be available beginning 10 a.m. Aug. 4.”

