Alabama gets $100k to encourage schools to buy more local produce

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is getting a $100,000 federal grant to encourage school districts to buy fresh local fruits and vegetables.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries said Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will support a coalition called the Alabama Farm to School Cooperative. It says specific projects include improving an online farmer database, training child nutrition directors to increase local food purchases, and state-wide farm to school promotion.

Some of the money also will help develop standards-based curriculum that encourages students to eat fresh, nutritious produce and educates them about agriculture.

Collaborative members include the Alabama Department of Education, the Foodbank of North Alabama/Farm Food Collaborative, the Alabama Farmers Federation, Feeding the Gulf-Coast Food Bank, food hubs, Druid City Garden Project, and EAT South.