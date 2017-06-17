Cyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 280

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (WIAT): A two vehicle crash claimed the life of a Childersburg man, Friday, Per Chuck Daniel Senior Trooper of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Chilton Russell Wesley, 27, was struck by a 2009 Nissan Altima while riding his bicycle in the left Eastbound lane of U.S. 280 in the Merkel Mountain community around 9:30 P.M., Friday. Authorities pronounced Wesley dead at the scene.

Daniel says the driver of the Altima remained at the scene.

No further information is available as the Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s