Cyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 280

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (WIAT): A two vehicle crash claimed the life of a Childersburg man, Friday, Per Chuck Daniel Senior Trooper of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Chilton Russell Wesley, 27, was struck by a 2009 Nissan Altima while riding his bicycle in the left Eastbound lane of U.S. 280 in the Merkel Mountain community around 9:30 P.M., Friday. Authorities pronounced Wesley dead at the scene.

Daniel says the driver of the Altima remained at the scene.

No further information is available as the Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.