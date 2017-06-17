Just Thomas Has Historic Day at US Open

Erin Hills – Hartford, Wisconsin (WIAT) — Alabama Alum Justin Thomas had a historic day Saturday, during the 3rd Round of the US Open.

Thomas ended his day with an Eagle on the 18th hole which helped him brake a 44 year old record, with a 9 under 63 that vaulted him into contention heading into the final day of competition.

The record was previously held by Johnny Miller who shot a 71 at Oakmont in 1973.

Thomas currently sits tied for 2nd with Brooks Koepka, and Tommy Fleetwood, one stroke behind leader Brian Harman.