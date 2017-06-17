Pinson man killed after car left roadway and struck a tree

DECATUR, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash on AL HWY 75 claimed the life of a Pinson man on Saturday, per Chuck Daniel, Senior Trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Saturday at 10:26 A.M. Daniel Glenn Startley, 51, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet HHR he was driving left the roadway on Highway 75 in the Remlap community and struck a tree.

Startley was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further information is available as the Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.