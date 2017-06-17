Single vehicle crash leaves one dead after car leaves roadway and enters creek

By Published:
(CBS42)

SELMA, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash claimed the life of an Akron man after his car left the roadway and entered a creek, Saturday, per Trooper Reginald King of Alabama Law Enforcement.

King says around 12:00 A.M. Richard Douglass Steward, 61, was killed when the 1996 GMC Jimmy he was driving left the roadway and entered a creek. Steward was pronounced dead at the scene.

King also says Steward was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the accident.

At this time there is no further information as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

 

 

 

