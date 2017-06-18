Birmingham Heart Walk set for June 24th in Uptown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Heart Association’s Birmingham Heart Walk is set for Saturday, June 24th in Uptown. The annual event raises thousands of dollars for local heart research and educational programs.

AHA is expecting more than 7,000 people to take part in the free event. It raises funds and awareness for the number one and number three killers of Alabamians–heart disease and stroke. The Birmingham Heart Walk is nationally sponsored by Subway and locally by HealthSouth, Medical Properties Trust, Medical West Hospital and Grandview Medical Center.

All of the money raised during the local event stays in Alabama to fund research and educational programs. Last fiscal year, AHA funded more than $10 million in research projects thanks to events like the Heart Walk. Educational programs also teach the community how to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The Birmingham Heart Walk is a 5K/1 mile run-walk event around Uptown and is open to all ages. You’ll also find a memorial wall honoring those affected by heart disease, white caps for stroke survivors, red caps for heart disease survivors, health screenings, hands-only CPR training, and stories of survivors at the Faces of Heart tent.

There will be a kids zone for families, complete with face painting, balloon animals, and vegetable planting. Families can also take advantage of a photo booth, healthy snacks and free Subway sandwiches, and the presentation of a Lifestyle Change Award for a community member taking steps to change their heart health outcomes and influencing others to do the same.

You can sign up to raise funds for the Birmingham Heart Walk now by clicking here. The event is free and open to the public. Festivities start at Uptown by the BJCC at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24th. The walk kicks off at 8 a.m.

To keep up with everything the Birmingham chapter of the American Heart Association is up to, click here. You can also find the group on social media through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.