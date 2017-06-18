Child struck by motorist on Joppa Ave.

UPDATE: The child has succumbed to his injuries per Sgt. Bryan Shelton. Police are still working the accident.

Shelton says officers are still unclear on how the accident happened. They were told the park was full of children with no adult presence.

ORIGINAL ————————————————————

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): An 8 year old child was struck by a vehicle and transported to Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries, per Birmingham Police Department officers on scene.

The 8 year old child was struck while playing on a scooter on the 6600 block of Joppa Ave.

Officers do not expect foul play. The driver driver is not expected to face any criminal charges however the accident is still under investigation.

WIAT CBS42 is working to get more information and will update as more information becomes available.