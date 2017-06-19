1 transported to hospital after drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Paramedics rushed one man to UAB Hosptial late last night following a shooting near the Center Point area.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Winewood Road.

According to Birmingham Police, the victim was a black male in his early twenties. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident as a drive-by shooting. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

WIAT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.