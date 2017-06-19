Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus hold second annual Action Summit

(WIAT) — The Alabama Democratic Party is trying to get back on track after a rough election season; the Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus held their second annual Democratic Action Summit Saturday morning.

Top Democrats across the state attended in the hopes to strengthen their party and get more like-minded people in office.

Turning the whole state blue might be a lofty goal right now, but the Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus feels confident that its candidates can get elected to statewide office in the upcoming races.

Downtown Birmingham focused on how to change the state Democratic Executive Committee from the inside out, and how to get new members elected. But it’s working to get new Democratic names elected to big offices–like Doug Jones to the US Senate in the upcoming special election.

The party also touts its big names and rising stars, like Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. Although Maddox hasn’t officially declared a run for governor in 2018, he is certainly not ruling it out. He told us Saturday morning that he attended the event to learn how was running for any office besides mayor of Tuscaloosa, until a few months ago when he decided to at least open up the possibility of a Gubernatorial campaign.