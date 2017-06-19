ALEA seizes 450+ grams of meth after Alabaster arrests

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Agents with the Narcotics Unit of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation teamed up with other organizations in a months-long investigation that led to two arrests and a large drug seizure, according to a release from ALEA.

Eloy Carranza Alvarez, 52, and Oscar Carranza, 24, of Alabaster were placed in the Shelby County Jail on drug trafficking charges after the investigation was completed. Police seized 471 grams of Methamphetamine, with a street value of $45,000, according to the release.

The SBI, along with ALEA’s Tactical Team, the Shelby County Drug Task Force, and Birmingham Police’s Net Team teamed up to carry out the operation.

