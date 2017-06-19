Birmingham budget tour kicks off Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, many people will get a detailed look at Birmingham’s proposed operational budget. The first of three planned budget tours kick off Monday.

Each year, the mayor presents a budget to city council. Before the budget gets approved, city council likes to get some feedback from the community.

The first budget event kicks off at the Northeast YMCA. City council will hear questions and feedback related to the proposed budget.

Hot topics right now include repairs to the downtown Birmingham Public Library, which some say is in bad shape. The organization that maintains Rickwood Field is requesting more money to offset revenue is usually makes when the field is open.

Right now, the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget sits at $428 million.

Monday’s budget tour event is 6 p.m. at the Northeast YMCA. There will be other events later this month at the Birmingham Crossplex and Avondale Elementary School.