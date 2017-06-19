BREAKING: Gulf Shores gas station shooting victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. — Gulf Shores police have released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed at a gas station Monday morning.

Scott Vann West was shot at Clark’s Exxon on Highway 59 at the intersection of County Road 4. West was 31-years-old.

UPDATE: 3:30pm– Gulf Shores police have released the name of a man they say shot and killed another man this morning. 26-year-old Albert LaQuentin Smiley of Daphne has been charged with Murder, the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of out-of-state family. Police say the victim and shooter were known to each other and were involved in some type of ongoing dispute. The victim’s girlfriend was in the car and witnessed Smiley fire at least three rounds from a shotgun with out getting out of his truck.

ORIGINAL: Gulf Shores Police Department are investigating a homicide Monday morning after one man was shot and killed at a gas station.

The shooting occurred at Clark’s Exxon on Highway 59 at the intersection of County Road 4, which is north of the Intracoastal Waterway. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m.

The shooting occurred at the gas pump and, according to police, may have resulted from an argument. Police tell News Five that both the shooter and victim were men. The shooter is 26-years-old. The victim is 31-years-old. Officers believe the victim approached the suspect’s truck but the circumstances are unclear right now.