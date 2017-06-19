Fox Valley Restaurant closing doors after 27 years

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years in business the famous Fox Valley restaurant will serve its last customers this Saturday, June 24. The restaurant’s crab cakes are iconic.

CBS 42 was told Fox Valley has been successful for the vast majority of its 27-year run.

Sue Lemieux, co-owner of restaurant, explained: “it’s just time to pursue other interests–like traveling and painting.”

She’s also made a small business of selling her homemade jewelry and wants to grow that, but that’s not to say she won’t miss her decades in the restaurant industry.

But crab cake lovers, don’t despair just yet. Lemieux says some people have expressed interest in buying the restaurant.

She told us she will talk to those potential buyers, but first she plans to take a couple of weeks off.