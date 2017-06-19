Inmate in Hoover City Jail found dead, no immediate indications of foul play or suicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Hoover City Jail has been dead, and police do not suspect suicide or foul play, according to a release from Hoover Police.

At 6:56 p.m., detention officers at the facility discovered the male inmate unresponsive in his cell, and attempted to resuscitate him until paramedics could arrive, according to the release.

The inmate, a 40-year-old white male, was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. He was arrested on Saturday at 8:57 p.m. on a charge of 4th-degree Theft of Property and was being held on a $1,000 bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating his death, but the release states that there are no immediate signs of foul play or indications that he took his own life.