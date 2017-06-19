Sheriffs investigate shooting in north Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in the 8500 block of Brasher Road.

According to information on the scene, the 50-year-old male victim was arguing with a male he knows outside of his residence. The suspect reportedly pulled out a handgun during the argument and pointed it at the victim.

The victim retreated into the house when the suspect fired a shot through the door, striking the victim in the chest.

Authorities say the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. WIAT will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.