(WIAT) — Calling all Trekkies: CBS announced Monday that “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere in September!

According to the network, the series premiere will air on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 8:30/7:30c*. After the premiere, all subsequent episodes will be available for streaming on CBS All Access.

Check out the full trailer:

Click here to read more from CBS about the premiere

*Note: Time approximate following NFL Football and 60 Minutes.