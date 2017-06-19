Sylacauga police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga police are asking you to keep an eye out for a runaway teen.

Sylacauga PD Chief Investigator Michael Moore says 15-year-old Tekiyah Marcus was last seen Thursday wearing brown or tan shorts with a pink tank top.

Moore says she is in contact with family through the internet, and tells them she is in Atlanta. Police tell us she may be somewhere local. Her family members reported to police she doesn’t know many people locally.

Marcus is approximately 5’6″ and 100 lbs. If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, contact your local police or:

Sylacauga dispatch: 256-401-2442

Lt Moore: 256-401-2450

Inv Childress: 256-401-2525