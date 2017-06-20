Alabama’s Avery Johnson hosts camp, previews 2017 season

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama basketball head coach Avery Johnson hosted his annual children’s camp at Coleman Coliseum. Hundreds of kids participated in the event and had the opportunity to learn from current and former Tide players.

“This is such an unbelievable camp. We have such a tremendous staff, all the coaches from all over the state and neighboring states, to help us with the camp. Our current and former players are here giving back to the kids, and coaching the kids up, and refereeing games. It’s been a tremendous experience,” Johnson said.

This early in the preseason, the Tide program receives two hours of on-court playing time with coaches. Johnson says he’s pleased with what he’s seen, especially from his newcomers. This year’s incoming freshman class was rated the 7th best in the country, and includes Jemison High School graduate John Petty.

“They’re young and very energetic, they’re all different. It’s amazing to see their different personalities, the way they recover from weight training sessions, and when we run on the track,” Johnson said.

CBS 42 Sports asked Johnson the difference between this incoming class and the last two he’s had.

“There’s a possibility that they’ll have an opportunity to be ready to play early in the season compared to some other freshman. That’s a positive. We don’t know if all of them are going to be in the rotation, and have an opportunity to be in the rotation, but I think they’ve done a nice job picking up on different terminology that we’ve shared with them about our system,” said Avery.

This season Alabama will play the SEC/Big 12 challenge against Oklahoma. Johnson believes his non-conference schedule will pay off in March.

“We weren’t ready for that our first year. But I think it’s another step in the right direction. We’re not playing all top 10 teams, but we tried to schedule in some of those games that we think will be significant in terms of our whole, overall resume,” said Johnson.