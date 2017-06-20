Birmingham residents raise concerns at first stop of city council budget tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Monday, June 19, the Birmingham City Council hosted the first stop of their 2017 Council Connecting Community Citizens Budget Tour at the Northeast YMCA.

During the tour, City Council members will go to three different districts to present the Mayor’s proposed operating budget for the fiscal 2018 year.

The tour is designed to provide a better understanding to citizens for the total budgeting process and to allow citizens to voice their concerns on how the budget will affect them.

City residents took the chance on Monday to express their concerns about the roads in Birmingham.

“There are holes in the streets in Birmingham,” one citizen said. “You don’t see any of that in Mountain Brook, why can’t we be more like Mountain Brook?”

During the event, citizens voiced their concerns on road construction, economic development, and school improvements.

Requests of residents caused council members to remind the attendees of the differences between the two branches of the city government, as set forth in the Mayor-Council Act.

Councilors stated that the council’s job is to advocate, legislate and annually pass a balanced city budget, and the mayor’s duty is to administrate, make appointments to various boards and agencies.

The council emphasized that they believe change occurs when citizens hold all city officials responsible for solving the issues and problems of the city.

The next stop on the Budget Tour will be held on Tuesday. June 27 at the Birmingham Crossplex located at 2331 Bessemer Rd, Birmingham, AL 35208.

For more information about your district or about the Budget Tour please contact Chiara Perry, 205.908-7392 or chiara.perry@birminghamal.gov.