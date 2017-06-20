Brighton Mayor: I’ve done nothing wrong

BRIGHTON, AL (WIAT) — Brighton’s 25 year old Mayor, Brandon Dean, contends he’s done nothing wrong despite the ethics charges that loom over him. Dean led Tuesday’s Brighton City Council meeting, at which his collegues and contituants took turns voicing their frustrations with the way the city is being run.

“I’m tired of the bullcrap,” said Lonnie Murry, who’d been a Brighton City Councilman for 12 years. “My feeling about the mayor [is] the mayor ain’t doing nothing for the city of Brighton.”

Among larger concrens over the city, Councilman Murry is critical of Mayor Dean’s decision to park is car in a handicap parking spot directly in front of city hall. He says the mayor had been issued a citation for the vehicle, which does not have a license plate. The mayor was issued a second citation for the same violation tonight.

Dean says he has done nothing wrong, and says charges of ethics violations were made up by people who are against him. After community members voiced their concerns at the city council meeting, Dean said “They have a right to be unsure or scared or hesitant. But what they don’t have the right to do is to hold up progress and prevent our citizens and our community from moving forward.”

“I want the people of Brighton to know that this city can go forward,” City Councilman Murry added. “My concern? They mayor is not doing anything.”