Coroner identifies man found dead inside trunk of burning car in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in Birmingham on June 8.

According to the coroner, the victim was 32-year-old Paul Matthew Carter. The vehicle was found in the 2000 block of Fayette Ave alley in Birmingham.

Officials received a call about a car on fire at Fayette Avenue and 21st Street around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found the car fully engulfed in flames. They found the body inside the trunk after putting the fire out.