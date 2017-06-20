Dauphin Island already seeing flooding on west end from Tropical Storm Cindy

Staff Report Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Heavy rain and flooded roads are already slamming portions of Dauphin Island from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Emergency crews and the Dauphin Island Police Department are already monitoring problem areas on the West End of Island.

News Five’s Emily DeVoe says roadways headed to the West End are already flooded and much are impassable. The Mobile Bay Ferry suspended operations Tuesday morning pending further notice because of the weather threat.

The tropical disturbance in the Gulf is expected to bring flash floods for the next two days on the Gulf Coast.

