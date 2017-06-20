Elderly man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An 80-year-old man is being treated for “serious” injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa, according to Lt. Teena Richardson with Tuscaloosa Police.

The man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on 21st Avenue in Tuscaloosa. He was taken to DCH Hospital after the crash, and at this time his condition is unknown.

According to police, the man stepped in front of the vehicle while they had the green light.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.