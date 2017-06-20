Famed Birmingham producer passes on experience to kids in summer music camps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham native and Grammy Award-winning music producer Dr. Henry Panion is putting the power of music back into young people.

Panion is working on his mission through summer camps at his recording studio that exposes local teenagers to the music industry.

CBS42 caught up with Panion at his studio, Audiostate 55 in Woodlawn to talk to him and his students about the Summer.

“Our goal is to really expose them to the industry,” Panion said. “So many young people want to know about being the next…you put the name there.”

Names like Ruben Studdard and the legendary Stevie Wonder are on the list of those that Panion has worked with in his long career.

Every Summer, Panion mentors teens from across the Southeast including Amber Moore, an 11-year-old from Center Point who hopes to become a music engineer.

“People don’t think of music as I would, or some of the people in my class they think of other types of music,” Moore said. “They think that rap is the only music. They might know a little bit of R&B, jazz, but to come to this camp and learn about all the different kinds genres of music, it’s really different.”

As these students learn what it takes to make music, they rely on lifelines like Kayla Wheeler, a singing alum who majors in Musical Theater at Howard University.

“My mom said if you stay busy, you stay out of trouble, and I really do believe that to be true,” Wheeler said. “So I think programs like this are necessary to put in place, even if it’s sports or something I believe.”

Panion understands the importance of putting star power in the class room.

“Everybody wants to feel they can be next to somebody who’s been next to somebody,” Panion said.

With all the tools they need to make music, all that’s left is creativity. A little inspiration from legends whose pictures line the studio.

“I like Stevie Wonder because just the fact that he’s a blind that can play piano,” Moore said. “I’m not blind nor deaf, I can’t play a piano! So that’s cool to me that he has the talent to play the piano while he’s blind. I like that.”

Panion and Audiostate 55 have a special partnership with Berklee School of Music in Boston, by which they have sent several students from Alabama to the school on full scholarships.