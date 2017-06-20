Gardendale park director clears up confusion after Celebration Park splash pad incident

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Talk first surfaced on social media this weekend after a child reportedly defecated at a Gardendale park. Some people raised questions about health concerns online after the incident happened Friday at Celebration Park.

According to social media posts, there was mess at the playground after a child had an accident and had a hard time getting ahold of someone to clean it up.

Comments reported there was a mess on a slide, and a woman took the child into the splash pad to wash off. According to people on social media, Parks and Rec and police were called, but no one showed up.

Park director Dale Hyche tells CBS 42 at the time of the incident, his employees was closing a gate at another facility.

His department saw the social media posts on Friday and within 20 minutes crews were there to clean up, and the park was later reopened.

“The water is turned off for 30 minutes. The tank is pumped, and that water goes to waste. While that is filling up, [an employee] is cleaning the slide area that got contaminated,” Hyche explained of the cleaning process.

Hyche tells CBS 42 usually if there is incident like this after hours, police are notified and then his office is notified. He said he never received a call from police, and he’s not sure what happened on Friday

CBS 42 spoke with the Gardendale mayor. He tells CBS 42 he will be speaking to the police chief to make sure city crews are contacted if there’s an incident like this again.