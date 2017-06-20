Gov. Ivey declares statewide State of Emergency ahead of tropical threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Alabama governor Kay Ivey declared a statewide State of Emergency ahead of the threat of severe weather from Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.

The CBS 42 Storm Track team says a Coastal Flood Advisory and a Flash Flood Warning are posted for the Alabama coast through Thursday, with the potential of heavy rain totaling 5-7″ in some places.

Flooding is the most serious impact from any tropical system, and the Storm Track team says the impacts are likely to be felt as far east as the Florida Panhandle.

