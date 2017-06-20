Gulf Coast vacationers prepare for threat of tropical system

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WIAT) — With the threat of a tropical system inching closer to the Gulf of Mexico later this week, many vacationers may be out of luck if they want to delay their trips.

Although most of Central Alabama is on the outer fringe of the tropical storm, it still could bring a lot of rain, putting a damper on vacation plans.

Right now, forecasters predict things will jump into high gear on Thursday and Friday. That’s not the best time for vacationers with rough surf and dangerous rip currents likely along the coast,

Make sure you’re paying attention to those red flag warnings.

Ruth Ann Steel with Travel Designers Inc. in Birmingham has been in the business a long time. She tells CBS42 weather is unpredictable so it’s best to come up with a back up plan.

“The whole situation is we just pray that there are no storms that come on the horizon and it’s a play by ear,” said Steele.

Steele says if you’d like to change your hotel plans, it’s best to check in with your hotel now.

“The best thing is to call as soon as someone says I don’t believe I feel comfortable going,” she said.

Travel insurance is usually a small percentage of your trip, if you’re booking through a company. Most often, people book trips to the Gulf Shores area themselves.

CBS42 reached out to several hotels in the area who said they have a 72-hour cancellation policy, but should mandatory evacuations be ordered they’ll give refunds. One hotel employee told CBS42 to just ask for a manager if you’d like to get out of your reservation ahead of the messy weather later this week.