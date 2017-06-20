Jasper man killed in rail haulage accident at Oak Grove Mine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jasper man lost his life Monday in an industrial accident.

According to the Seneca Coal company, Marius Y. Shepherd was fatally injured in a rail haulage accident at their Oak Grove Mine around 6:30 p.m. on June 19.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Alabama Department of Labor are investigating.

A release from the Seneca Coal Company’s spokesman says the company is fully cooperating with investigators, and ask the Alabama mining community to keep the victim’s family in their prayers.

