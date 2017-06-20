New Max Central Station open

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- The new Max Central Station on Morris Avenue is now open for riders.

Monday the first buses took off from the new station. It features more buses bays, and inside there is a high tech board that tells when the bus is arriving, and at what bay its located. There is also has free WIFI for passengers.

 

“Totally excited this is a project we’ve been waiting for completion for some time now and told me excited about it, said Julie Nolan with the Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority.

 

Officials tells CBS 42 this project was 10 years in the making.

