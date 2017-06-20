Northport man dies after being tased by police officer

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway in Tuscaloosa County after a deputy used a police taser to subdue a man who was resisting arrest. The man died one day later at the hospital.

25-year-old Joshua Crawford was involved in a two-car accident in Northport last Thursday. The wreck happened in front of the Farmers Market on 5th street. Captain Kip Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit believes the deputy who used the taser did the right thing.

“At this time, in my opinion, I feel the Deputy was completely justified,” Hart said.

After the car crash, Hart says Crawford left the accident scene and walked nearly a half mile up the road. Two Northport police officers arrived and attempted to stop him. Officers say they used pepper spray because Crawford was combative.

Officials say they had to call back-up because Crawford punched an officer in the face.

Captain Hart says the deputy used a Taser to get the man on the ground. Hart believes Crawford was on drugs.

“From what I saw from the Police videos, it appears it is consistent from someone that was under the influence of narcotics or having a mental episode,” Hart said.

Northport Police Chief Gerald Burton says both of the officers are back on the street working. The case was turned over to Metro Homicide.

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s tragic,” Burton said. “But as tragic as this is, we think our officers did what they needed to do to for that situation.”

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is waiting for autopsy results to determine why Crawford died. Authorities tell CBS 42 the incident was captured on police dash cam and body camera video.