Tropical Storm Cindy Officially Forms in Gulf of Mexico, Heavy Rainfall Expected

The forecast still takes the storm to our west, towards western Louisiana in the next two days. Landfall would likely be sometime tomorrow. However, just because the center goes to the west, doesn’t mean we won’t have any impacts from the storm.

With the storm staying to our west, we will be on the eastern side of it. This is where all the rain is. This will also be our biggest threat from the storm as heavy rain after a wet few weeks could create flooding issues. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the WKRG area (south Alabama and parts of Florida) through Thursday Evening. Lots of rain with heavy rain bands will be likely today through Thursday. Rain totals could reach more than a half foot for parts of the area over the next three days. Make sure your drainage and gutters are clear and ready for water.

Rain is our main threat but it will be breezy. Along the coast, winds will help to create rough seas and strong rip currents. Tomorrow’s east winds will be 10 to 20 mph inland, with 20 to 30 mph along the coast. High water can be expected on the west side of bays and rivers.