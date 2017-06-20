Tropical System to Drench the Gulf Coast

Over the last several days, we’ve told you about a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring impacts to the Alabama Gulf Coast. That disturbance is now classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. This is the new naming convention used by the National Hurricane Center to describe tropical systems that haven’t organized and strengthened to the level of a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm, but that could have serious impacts to land within a short amount of time. This is what we have in this situation. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for most of the Louisiana coastline, but the impacts are likely to be felt as far east as the Florida Panhandle.

This is a classic rainmaker tropical system, with a large area of rain surrounding a poorly organized low pressure center. Florida was the beneficiary of heavy rain over the weekend and on Monday. Now, on Tuesday, it looks like the Gulf Coast is already getting in on the rain. A Coastal Flood Advisory and a Flash Flood Warning are posted for the Alabama coast through Thursday, with the potential of heavy rain totaling 5-7″ in some places. As we all know, flooding is the most serious impact from any tropical system and this threat should be taken very seriously.

If you have any plans to take a trip to the beach this week, have any family or friends there already, or have any property near the beaches, please take the necessary plans to avoid the serious impacts from this storm. We’ll also have more details on what the impacts could be as far north as Central Alabama in our forecast here.