Tuscaloosa County employee arrested on Methamphetamine charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) and West Alabama Narcotics Task Force teamed up on a month-long investigation that has led to an arrest, according to a release from TPD.

Mattie Newell, 29, of Northport was arrested on June 19 on two counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drop Paraphernalia.

According to the release, Newell allegedly sold a quantity of Methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions.

Newell is currently employed as a Judicial Assistant in Tuscaloosa County. They are currently awaiting trial at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $66,000 bond.