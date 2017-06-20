Volunteer fire department upset with city over alleged refusal to distribute funds

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — A controversy is brewing in the town of Vance in Tuscaloosa County.

Fire Chief Donnie Allen of the Vance Volunteer Fire Department told CBS42 News that he is not getting any of the dues that residents have been paying the town for fire protection services.Allen says this has been going on for ten years in Vance.

Allen says he has not gotten any dues for ten years.

“All I know is they charge people for fire services that they don’t even provide,” Allen said. “We provide that fire service and we don’t even get paid from them.”

Allen says despite not getting fire protection money from the town, his department responds to any and all emergency within five miles of the fire station.

“We cover all calls within five miles for anything and everybody. You can check with Tuscaloosa County, all our calls are recorded,” Allen said. “And they can verify we cover all calls within five miles.”

The fire chief believes that people would like to know that the services are not being properly provided by the town.

“Maybe the people of the town of Vance need to find out why they are paying fire dues and the town doesn’t have a fire department,” Allen said. “They are responsible for their fire services and the town doesn’t provide it.”

Residents pay $60 per year for fire protection. Mayor Keith Mahaffey tells CBS42 the town keeps the money because he claims the fire department will not allow town residents to vote at the fire department meetings.

“It would be my recommendation to the fire district that they not pay anything to the Vance Volunteer fire department,” Mahaffey said. “If we are not going to be allowed to have representation, then, in my opinion, they are not eligible to receive the funds because they are not allowing us to have a voice in that as well.”

Chief Allen says the Mayor is not telling the truth about the situation.

“That is not true and the mayor knows that, that’s not true and that’s not why he is holding the funds,” Allen said. “He is holding the funds because he wants to tell us what we can and can’t do. He knows that and that’s his lie and he can tell it”.

The Mayor of Vance says the town is considering forming its own fire department to provide coverage in town limits.