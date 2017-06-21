Alabama, Auburn Players Highlight Athlon Preseason All-American Team

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — With the 2017 College Football season around the corner, Athlon sports has released its 2017 Preseason All-American team. Alabama and Auburn were well represented with seven Crimson Tide players making the list and three Tigers being named.

Auburn Offensive Lineman Braden Smith and Kicker Daniel Carlson took 1st team honors for the Tigers with Alabama Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick making the 1st team list at safety.

1st Team:

Offensive Lineman: Braden Smith – Auburn

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick – Alabama

Kicker: Daniel Carlson – Auburn

2nd Team:

Running Back: Kamryn Pettway – Auburn

Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley – Alabama

Offensive Lineman: Jonah Williams – Alabama

Punter: JK Scott – Alabama

3rd Team:

Defensive Tackle: Da’Ron Payne – Alabama

Safety: Ronnie Harrison – Alabama

4th Team:

Linebacker: Shaun Dion Hamilton – Alabama

For the full list follow this link: https://athlonsports.com/college-football/college-football-2017-all-america-team