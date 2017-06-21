Alabama’s Brown, Samford’s Oates to compete for spot with USA Track & Field

Sacramento, CA (WIAT) — Alabama Cornerback Tony Brown and Samford Olympic Hopeful Tray Oates headline the group of local athletes competing at the 2017 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Brown, Oates and the other competitors are all fighting for a spot on the US Track and Field team.

Brown, who runs track during the football off-season, will run the Men’s 100 Meter Dash. His best time from the NCAA season clocked in at 10.12 seconds.

Oates came within inches of making the US Olympic Team in 2016. His best jump from the season is 2.60 meters.

Brown is one of eight Alabama Track and Field athletes who will make the trip to Sac. St.

Joining him will be Quanesha Burks competing in the Women’s Long Jump, Diamond Gause will run in the Women’s 200 Meter Dash, Angelo Goss in the 110 Meter High Hurdles, Stacy Destin in the Women’s High Jump, Lakan Taylor in the Women’s Pole Vault, Kord Fergeson in the Men’s Discus, and McLean Lipschutz in the Men’s Javelin.

Oates also will not be representing Samford alone, joining him in Sacramento will be Distance Runner Karisa Nelson who will compete in the 1,500 Meter run. Nelson placed 3rd in the event at the NCAA Women’s Track and Field Championships earlier in the year, a race she led until the final 200 meters.

Competition begins Thursday from Sacramento State University and goes through the weekend.