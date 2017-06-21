Birmingham Police investigating possible robbery with two people shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a possible robbery that led to two people being hospitalized, according to Sgt. Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road. According to police, two black men were shot, one in the foot, and one in the face.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, there is no information on the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

