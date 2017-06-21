10-year-old dies in Fort Morgan from weather-related injury

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: News 5 has confirmed that the 10-year-old child has died of his injuries. The circumstances of the accident are still unclear at this time (11:30 am).

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews are rushing to Fort Morgan, Alabama for reports of severe injury to a 10-year-old boy.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter is en route to the remote location south of Mobile Bay, where early reports say a 10-year-old boy suffered severe facial trauma after wind caused an object to topple on top of him.

The initial call was for a possible drowning. We heard that a child had to be pulled from the water due to severe facial injuries.

CBS42’s sister station News 5 WKRG is headed to the scene. We’ll have a report on the CBS 42 News at Noon. This story will be updated as we learn more.