July 4th fireworks shows around Birmingham

Independence Day is right around the corner, and there are many options for celebrating the holiday – especially if you want to see fireworks!

Here’s a list of 2017 local events:

The annual Jasper Fireworks Festival presented by the City of Jasper and Desperation Church will be held at Memorial Park on Monday, July 3. Gates open at 5:00 pm and the fireworks show will begin around 9:00 pm.

This year’s Duncan Bridge fireworks display will take place on Monday, July 3, at 9:00 pm.

The Smith Lake Park Fireworks and Music Festival is on Saturday, July 1. The festivities start at 9:30 a.m. and will last until the fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. There will be arts and crafts, food, live music, and fireworks, and a golf cart parade.

The city of Columbiana will be hosting the 31st annual Liberty Day Festival on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. The festival serves as a way to celebrate both Independence day and the Statue of Liberty’s birthday. Visitors can enjoy live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, a carnival, and fireworks.

The City of Heflin Salute to America will be held on July 1st at McIntyre Park. The Bicycle Parade will start at 3 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There will be food, live music, a cornhole tournament, a watermelon eating contest, bingo, etc.

Fire on the Water will be hosted by Oak Mountain State Park on July 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Regular entrance fees apply from 7am-4pm. At 4 p.m., visitors can enter for a special fee of $15 per car load.

The City of Hoover is hosting ‘Freedom Fest‘ at the Hoover Met Stadium on July 4, 2017 beginning at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature a car show, convenient on-site parking, stadium seating, and a variety of concessions. The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform and there will also be a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

The American Village in Montevallo is hosting events on July 4th starting at 11 a.m. Visitors can play colonial games, attend an Independence ball, and witness the Battle at Concord Bridge. Admission is $5 and free for veterans. There will be food vendors onsite.