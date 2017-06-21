Legal Minute: Is there really a big difference between car accidents and trucking accidents?

(WIAT) — On this week’s edition of Wettermark Keith, James Wettermark answers the question:”Is there really a big difference between car accidents and trucking accidents?”

Watch the video above to learn his answer.

For more on Wettermark Keith check out their website here. You can also call them toll free at 877-715-9300.

And if you have a question you would like to submit CLICK HERE.

And if you want to meet the whole Wettermark Keith team, click here.

You can find past editions of the Wettermark Keith Legal Minute here.