Neighbors in Rainbow City concerned after recent flooding



RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — After some Rainbow City streets and yards flooded Monday, neighbors are concerned about the possibility of more rain coming in from the coast.

Folks living near Rainbow Parkway sent CBS 42 pictures and videos after heavy rains earlier this week.

Some neighbors were unable to drive to and from their homes safely because of water covering the road.

“My parking lot becomes a lake,” said Sara Kidd, who operates Crew Lending, a mortgage company in the area.

Just down the road from Kidd, Anthony Dewberry’s shop is often flooded with about two feet of water, he said

“I thought about going and getting some sandbags and putting them in front of the doors,” said Dewberry.

People living in the area told CBS 42 that while flooding has been common in the past, it has gotten worse.

“It’s just ridiculous now. I’ve seen cars at hat come in and could not get to their homes, had to turn around,” said Terri Noojin, who lives across from Dewberry’s shop.

City leaders were unable to go on camera, but Wiley Mclain, a manager of the city’s building department, did speak with CBS 42 about plans to fix the problem.

Mclain said the city has been waiting to begin work on a nearby creek with help from a federal grant.

According to Mclain, many of the problems stem from Horton Creek. Mclain said the grant will help pay to clean out and widen the creek to allow for more water to flow through efficiently.

Neighbors said they have heard that plan for a while.

“They always say ‘there was grants, there was grants’, but we’ve not seen anything, and that’s been going on four years,” said Kidd.

Mclain said the city is in the process of obtaining right of ways and easements to begin work on the creek. If all goes to plan, expansion could be underway by the end of the summer.

Neighbors in the area worry about what could happen in the meantime.

“If a child fell in it, it would be so dangerous,” said Noojin.

It’s too early to predict when the creek project might be completed, Mclain said.