NWS: Wednesday morning damage in Fort Walton Beach from ‘probable tornado’

WKRG Published:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service says damage seen in multiple Facebook photos Wednesday morning was caused by a probable tornado.

The probable tornado is believed to have touched down around 6:20am in the Fort Walton Beach area.  Photos posted to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show an uprooted tree tearing up a block of sidewalk.

The tornado won’t be confirmed until the area is surveyed, but in their initial report, the NWS called it a “probable tornado” with downed trees and power lines.

News 5 will continue to have weather coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy throughout the week.

