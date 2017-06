MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting at Highway 203 in Montevallo has left one person dead, according to the city’s police chief.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office came to assist Montevallo Police at the shooting, which led to two people being taken to the hospital this afternoon, according to officials at the scene.

Around 8 p.m., Montevallo Police told CBS42 that they had confirmed that one of the shooting victims had passed.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.