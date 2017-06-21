Reports of Boa constrictor released near popular Alabaster park

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabaster Police are looking into claims that a Boa constrictor was released into Buck Creek on Tuesday afternoon. It was first brought to their attention thanks to a post on the Alabaster Citizens Community Board on Facebook.

A woman posted that her teenage son had seen a man with a cooler dump a large boa into the water. She also wrote that Alabaster Police were aware of the situation. CBS 42 reached out the women, who did not want to be identified. She told us that the man had told her son that the snake was a boa, but that her son did not get a good look at the snake or the man. She said her son just decided to get away from the area.

Alabaster Police said that they were also trying to reach out to the woman who posted the story so that they could speak with her and her son. They told CBS 42 that Animal Control had been over at the park throughout the day–keeping an eye out for the snake.

The post also caught the attention of Mark Hay with Alabama Snake Removal. He and a friend came out to the park to search for the snake on Wednesday. “We relocate any snake,” he explained, “Venomous or not. If you have a pet boa that you need to get rid of, call us.”

That’s what Hay thinks happened–if the snake actually was a boa. He has some doubts about that, too. “A lot of people buy these snakes just because they think it’s the cool thing to do–not taking the time and putting in the work that it takes to educate themselves about the proper care, the proper housing, or how big this snake is actually going to grow. Some boa constrictors get upwards of 8 feet.”

Hay explained that he’s hopeful that the snake might have been misidentified. “They might look at it from a distance and think that it’s one that they’ve seen in a book,” he said. “While a red-tailed boa is going to be way larger than any native snake we have up here, it’s pattern could be misidentified at a distance.”

Hay said that having a boa released in the wild could be bad–not just the community, but also the snake. “The snake is going to be susceptible to the temperatures that we have here in the winter time. It’s not going to survive a frost. The snake, itself, is going to deteriorate the ecosystem by spreading whatever bacteria and diseases it might have, even with it being captive. They still carry bacteria.”

He acknowledges that people in the community might be fearful of such a large snake, but said that if a boa is out there–it would probably be trying to avoid them. “A Boa constrictor is not a lethal snake,” he said. “No snake is a human-hunter. They’re going to avoid you as much as possible. They’re not going to strike out if you walk by them. They’re not going to fall or jump out of a tree if they’re hanging from a tree–that’s movie talk.”

He said if you do spot the snake, keep an eye on it, but call a professional to have it removed.

CBS 42 also reached out to the Alabaster Parks and Recreation. The director told us that they had not gotten any reports about a Boa constrictor being turned loose in Buck Creek.