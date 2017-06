TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Kennedy man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

23-year-old Mitchell Chase Bradford died when his car left the roadway on Alabama 171, about 5 miles north of Northport. Bradford’s 2011 Chevrolet Silverado struck a tree and overturned.

Bradford was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating this incident.