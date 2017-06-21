Vestavia Hills’ Jonathan Hess commits to Ole Miss

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – One of Vestavia Hills’ defensive standouts is officially headed to the SEC. Upcoming senior Jonathan Hess committed to Ole Miss Wednesday morning, while turning down offers from Syracuse, Troy, Wake Forest and others. Hess said his decision was easy.

“I prayed about it, talked with my coaches, family and friends about it. The opportunity to stay relatively close to home, play in the SEC and play for Coach Freeze is a great opportunity,” Hess said.

The 6-foot-5 defensive back had 48 tackles last season and will play outside line backer for the Rebels.

“I went to their camp twice and I worked out with the outside linebackers and did well,” Hess said, he’s excited to play closer to the ball.

Hess is undecided on his future major, but says the extra programs Hugh Freeze has for the team made Ole Miss stand out.

“He’s a great guy, I’ve spoken to him one time in person and from that moment I knew this was a guy I definitely see myself playing for. What he does with the faith-based program is just really big to me,” Hess said.

Vestavia Hills opens the 2017 season against Briarwood Christian. Hess is happy to have the recruiting process behind him.

“As a team goal we want to win the region, then play for a state title. We definitely think that’s something we can do at Vestavia. So with this being behind me I can focus on the team with the guys,” Hess said.

Once a Rebel, always a Rebel.