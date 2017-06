ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — State troopers are investigating after a crash in Etowah County has led to two confirmed fatalities, according to ALEA.

The crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car took place on I-59 near mile marker 181. At this time, there is no word on the condition of other passengers.

